  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak lets Narendra Modi’s aircraft to fly over its airspace to Bishkek

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 11: Pakistan has decided in principle to let Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan where he has to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on June 13-14, where his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan would also be present.

    Pakistan had fully closed its airspace on February 26 after an Indian Air Force (IAF) strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot. Since then, it has only opened two routes, both of them pass through southern Pakistan, of the total 11.

    Pak lets Narendra Modi’s aircraft to fly over its airspace to Bishkek
    File photo of Narendra Modi

    India requested Pakistan to let Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan.

    PM Modi holds meeting with secretaries of all central ministries

    The official confirmed to PTI that the Imran Khan government has approved in principle the Indian government's request to let Modi's aircraft fly over the Pakistani airspace to Bishkek. "The Indian government will be conveyed about the decision once the procedural formalities are completed. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will also be directed to notify the airmen subsequently," the official said, adding Pakistan was hopeful that India would respond to its offer for peace dialogue.

    He said Khan has recently written a letter to his Indian counterpart stressing Pakistan requires a solution for all geopolitical issues including Kashmir between the two neighbours.

    The official further said Pakistan is still optimistic that India will respond to peace offer despite the fact both premiers were not meeting at the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

    No bilateral meeting has been planned between Modi and Khan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

    Pakistan had given special permission to India's then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to fly directly through Pakistan airspace to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers' meet in Bishkek on May 21.

    Apart from the two routes through southern Pakistan, the neighbouring country's airspace remains closed for commercial airliners.

    The IAF announced on May 31 that all temporary restrictions imposed on Indian airspace post the Balakot airstrike have been removed. However, it is unlikely to benefit any commercial airliners unless Pakistan reciprocates and opens its complete airspace.

    Among Indian airlines, the international operations of Air India and IndiGo have been affected by the closure of Pakistani airspace.

    EC declines to share info on violations of model code of conduct by PM, others

    IndiGo has been unable to start direct flights from Delhi to Istanbul due to the closure of Pakistani airspace. The low-cost carrier started the Delhi-Istanbul flight in March 2019. It has to take the longer route every time over the Arabian Sea and make a stop either at Doha in Qatar or at Ahmedabad for refuelling.

    Similarly, full-service carrier Air India is unable to fly non-stop flights from Delhi to the US since the closure of Pakistani airspace.

    Pakistan, however, has extended its partial airspace ban on eastern border with India until June 14

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan imran khan narendra modi shanghai cooperation organisation

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 5:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue