Pak has intensified terror ops in Valley

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 31: A meeting of a core group of top security officials in Kashmir took place to assess the situation in the wake of the rising number of terror activities in the Valley.

It was pointed out that Pakistan had intensified its efforts at increasing infiltrations and ceasefire violations. Further there were also efforts to increase terror activities in the Valley.

Deep penetration, more resistance: Understanding structure of terror group TRF

General Officer, Commanding, Chinar Corps, Lt-Gen B S Raju and Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, co-chaired a meeting of the core group comprising top officials of the civil administration, intelligence agencies and security forces in Srinagar.

The meeting reviewed the security situation and also discussed the readiness to meet with the anticipated security challenge.

"The core group focused on the need for high level of synergy amongst all agencies in addressing the security concerns of Kashmir. Intelligence inputs indicated that Pakistan had intensified its efforts at increasing infiltration and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC). There is also an effort to calibrate increase in terrorist actions in the hinterland. Pakistan and its proxies are also active on social media to launch disinformation campaign in J&K," a statement from the Indian Army read.

Pakistan army resorts to shelling along LoC

The intelligence inputs indicate efforts by anti-nationals and Pakistan proxies to calibrate increase in violence in Jammu and Kashmir. The group discussed the need for continued intelligence based anti terror operations with a humane touch.

"In order to address the complete eco-system of terror organisations in J&K, the anti-terror operations are being supported by efforts to identify and arrest over ground workers who sustain the terror organisations," the Army statement also read.