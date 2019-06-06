Pak foreign secretary may lay ground work for Indo-Pak PM talks in Bishkek

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 06: The presence of Pakistan foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood in the national capital on Eid did surprise many, with speculation rife that he may be laying the spadework for possible talks between the Indian and Pakistan Prime Ministers.

Both Narendra Modi and Imran Khan would be at Bishkek on June 13 and 14 and there is speculation that they may meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit. While there is no confirmation that they may meet, there was speculation that some ground work was being laid by the two countries.

Mehmood was spotted after offering Eid prayers at the Jama Masjid. However sources tell OneIndia that he came to Delhi to take his belongings and also his family back to Pakistan. He was the High Commissioner here until April this year.

Mehmood is in India for three days and there are rumours that he may hold informal talks with the MEA. He is likely to pass on Islamabad's brief so that the two PMs could hold talks on the sidelines of the Bishkek summit of the Shanghai Cooperation.

In the absence of a High Commissioner, he may also brief diplomats from Pakistan stationed here.