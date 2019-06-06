  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak foreign secretary may lay ground work for Indo-Pak PM talks in Bishkek

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 06: The presence of Pakistan foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood in the national capital on Eid did surprise many, with speculation rife that he may be laying the spadework for possible talks between the Indian and Pakistan Prime Ministers.

    Pak foreign secretary may lay ground work for Indo-Pak PM talks in Bishkek
    Pakistan foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood

    Both Narendra Modi and Imran Khan would be at Bishkek on June 13 and 14 and there is speculation that they may meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit. While there is no confirmation that they may meet, there was speculation that some ground work was being laid by the two countries.

    Surprise move! Pakistan decides to cut defence budget

    Mehmood was spotted after offering Eid prayers at the Jama Masjid. However sources tell OneIndia that he came to Delhi to take his belongings and also his family back to Pakistan. He was the High Commissioner here until April this year.

    Mehmood is in India for three days and there are rumours that he may hold informal talks with the MEA. He is likely to pass on Islamabad's brief so that the two PMs could hold talks on the sidelines of the Bishkek summit of the Shanghai Cooperation.

    In the absence of a High Commissioner, he may also brief diplomats from Pakistan stationed here.

    More INDO PAK News

    Read more about:

    indo pak summit pakistan

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 9:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue