Pak FM briefs Chinese counterpart on regional situation after Pulwama attack

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Islamabad, Feb 25: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday telephoned his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and briefed him about the regional situation in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

[NIA identifies vehicle, owner involved in Pulwama attack]

In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office said that State Councilor Wang thanked the foreign minister for the call and appreciated Pakistan's efforts. "He agreed that the unfolding regional situation was serious with implications for peace and security of the entire region," it said.

[Pulwama terror attack: EU wants India, Pakistan to urgently "de-escalate" tension]

The two leaders spoke over phone amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after a suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Wang "acknowledged Pakistan's invaluable contributions in the fight against terrorism for which Pakistan has paid a heavy price," the FO said.

Qureshi thanked China for its steadfast support and underscored Pakistan's desire for peace and stability in the region and resolution of all issues through negotiations and dialogue with India, it said. He also highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan to de-escalate the situation, it added. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch with each other over the regional developments.

PTI