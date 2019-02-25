  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak FM briefs Chinese counterpart on regional situation after Pulwama attack

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, Feb 25: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday telephoned his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and briefed him about the regional situation in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

    Pak FM briefs Chinese counterpart on regional situation after Pulwama attack

    [NIA identifies vehicle, owner involved in Pulwama attack]

    In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office said that State Councilor Wang thanked the foreign minister for the call and appreciated Pakistan's efforts. "He agreed that the unfolding regional situation was serious with implications for peace and security of the entire region," it said.

    [Pulwama terror attack: EU wants India, Pakistan to urgently "de-escalate" tension]

    The two leaders spoke over phone amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after a suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Wang "acknowledged Pakistan's invaluable contributions in the fight against terrorism for which Pakistan has paid a heavy price," the FO said.

    Qureshi thanked China for its steadfast support and underscored Pakistan's desire for peace and stability in the region and resolution of all issues through negotiations and dialogue with India, it said. He also highlighted the steps taken by Pakistan to de-escalate the situation, it added. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch with each other over the regional developments.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    pulwama shah mahmood qureshi pakistan china

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue