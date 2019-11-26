  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak fires mortar shells on forward posts in Poonch and LoC

    By PTI
    |

    Srinagar, Nov 26: The Pakistan army on Monday fired mortar shells on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Poonch districts, an official spokesman said.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Repeated unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops took place in the Akhnoor Sector in Jammu district from 4 am Monday, he said, adding that it intermittently continued till 10 pm.

    They resorted to "firing of small arms & shelling with mortars", the spokesman said.

    Pakistani troops also fired and shelled forward posts and civilians areas in Qasna and Kerni sectors along the LoC in Poonch district, he said.

    Security forces foils major terror attack in J&K, 2 IEDs defused

    The Indian army retaliated befittingly, the spokesman said.

    According to a statement by Northern Command (Indian Army),"One terrorist has been eliminated in a joint operation in Shopian. Operation in progress."

    Besides this, security personel today have averted a major terror attack in soth Kashmir by defusing two IED bombs.

    More CEASEFIRE VIOLATION News

    Read more about:

    ceasefire violation pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue