Pak envoy summoned over FM Qureshi's phone call to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

    New Delhi, Jan 30: India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Wednesday summoned Pakistan's High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood to register protest against Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi calling Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

    Gokhale reportedly told the Pakistan envoy that Qureshi calling Farooq has confirmed that Islamabad 'encourages individuals associated with terrorism'.

    Pakistan's High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood leaving the Ministry of External Affairs (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    "Foreign Secretary underscored that Pakistan has confirmed that it abets&encourages individuals associated with terrorism and anti-India activities. It exposed Pakistan's duplicity in professing their desire for normal relations with India, while openly inciting anti-India activities," ANI quoted an MEA statement as saying.

    "The Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood was categorically informed by the Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale that the Govt of India expects Pakistan to desist forthwith from such actions. He was cautioned that persistence of such behaviour by Pakistan will have implications," it further said.

    The Indian Government reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that Pakistan has no locus standi in the matter.

    Shah Mahmood Qureshi had on Tuesday telephoned Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and discussed with him Islamabad's efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue. The Pakistan Foreign Office said Qureshi spoke with Mirwaiz and discussed with him the efforts of Pakistan's government to highlight the Kashmir issue.

    Qureshi also mentioned the June 2018 report issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and a report of the UK Parliament, the FO said in a statement. He also emphasised that India should permit the visit of the Commission of Inquiry, as envisaged in both reports.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 23:53 [IST]
