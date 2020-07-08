Pak denying India free and unimpeded access to Kulbushan Jadhav: MEA

New Delhi, July 08: The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday slammed Pakistan with regard to the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and said that the Indian national was coerced by the country to forego his rights.

"Jadhav has "clearly been coerced" to refuse to file a review petition, and termed Pakistan's claim a "brazen attempt" to scuttle even the inadequate remedy available to him,' MEAs statement read.

"Despite our repeated requests, Pakistan continues to deny India free and unimpeded access to Kulbushan Jadhav. India has repeatedly asked to allow a lawyer from outside Pakistan to appear for Jadhav in any review and reconsideration proceedings. Pakistan has denied it," MEA's statement added.

Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file review petition, says Pakistan

"We've been pursuing through diplomatic channels full & effective implementation of the ICJ judgment in the case of Kulbushan Jadhav. The media statement made by Pakistan today in the case seeks to mask its continuing reticence to implement ICJ judgment in letter and spirit," MEAs statement read.

Earlier, Pakistan said Jadhav refused to file an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against his conviction by a military court despite being offered the option. Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

Weeks later, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

In July last year, the Hague-based ICJ ruled that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.