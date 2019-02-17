Pak denies its role in Pulwama terror attack, says India should introspect

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 17: Pakistan has said that it desires normalisation of relations with India, and also urged New Delhi to introspect and respond to questions about its security and intelligence lapses that led to Pulwama attack.

"Indian MEA's insinuations about FS briefing to diplomatic corps are groundless. Pakistan rejected allegations on Pulwama attack because these were consistent with well-rehearsed tactics from Indian playbook after such previous incidents. These knee-jerk and pre-conceived accusations were rejected also b/c they were made within a short time after the attack & without any investigations," Mohammad Faisal, Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan tweeted.

Also Read Pulwama: Bomb maker entered India in Jan, slipped out moments after attack

"India owes an explanation on reports of Adil Ahmed Dar's arrest and custody since 2017. India needs to introspect and respond to questions about its security and intelligence lapses that led to this attack," he tweeted.

India owes an explanation on reports of Adil Ahmed Dar’s arrest and custody since 2017. India needs to introspect and respond to questions about its security and intelligence lapses that led to this attack. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) February 17, 2019

Pakistan desires normalisation of relations with India Prime Minister Imran Khan said after his inauguration, Pakistan will take two steps if India takes one for normalisation of ties. India cancelled the agreed meeting between two FMs on UNGA sidelines on baseless pretexts, the tweet read.

Dichotomy in Indian position is evident while it accepts the unverified social media content about JeM claims of responsibility and video of the attacker as “gold standard”, it goes into denial mode when confronted with voluntary confessions and acceptance of responsibility(1/2) — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) February 17, 2019

"Dichotomy in Indian position is evident while it accepts the unverified social media content about JeM claims of responsibility and video of the attacker as "gold standard", it goes into denial mode when confronted with voluntary confessions and acceptance of responsibility," it added.

Pakistan has been at the receiving end of severe criticism from across the world after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed his explosive-laden SUV into a CRPF convoy.