  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak denies its role in Pulwama terror attack, says India should introspect

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 17: Pakistan has said that it desires normalisation of relations with India, and also urged New Delhi to introspect and respond to questions about its security and intelligence lapses that led to Pulwama attack.

    Imran Khan

    "Indian MEA's insinuations about FS briefing to diplomatic corps are groundless. Pakistan rejected allegations on Pulwama attack because these were consistent with well-rehearsed tactics from Indian playbook after such previous incidents. These knee-jerk and pre-conceived accusations were rejected also b/c they were made within a short time after the attack & without any investigations," Mohammad Faisal, Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan tweeted.

    Also Read Pulwama: Bomb maker entered India in Jan, slipped out moments after attack

    "India owes an explanation on reports of Adil Ahmed Dar's arrest and custody since 2017. India needs to introspect and respond to questions about its security and intelligence lapses that led to this attack," he tweeted.

    Pakistan desires normalisation of relations with India Prime Minister Imran Khan said after his inauguration, Pakistan will take two steps if India takes one for normalisation of ties. India cancelled the agreed meeting between two FMs on UNGA sidelines on baseless pretexts, the tweet read.

    "Dichotomy in Indian position is evident while it accepts the unverified social media content about JeM claims of responsibility and video of the attacker as "gold standard", it goes into denial mode when confronted with voluntary confessions and acceptance of responsibility," it added.

    Pakistan has been at the receiving end of severe criticism from across the world after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed his explosive-laden SUV into a CRPF convoy.

    Read more about:

    pulwama terror attacks pakistan

    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 21:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue