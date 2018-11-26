Pak constantly looking for another 26/11-like strike, India must remain vigilant: Defence Expert

New Delhi, Nov 26: The 26/11 attack in 2008 on Mumbai is something that left the entire nation shocke. The attack would not only be remembered for the brutality with which India's financial capital was attacked, but also for the lax in security.

India marks the tenth anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks today that left 166 people dead and over 300 people injured. Ten years back, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists sailed into Mumbai from Karachi and carried out coordinated attacks that lasted three days.

India came out stronger and united from the attacks, and the government took major policy changes to strengthen its anti-terror framework.

Also Read | 26/11 attack: Despite a bare it all confession, why Headley is still a mystery

Defence and strategy matters expert Colonel Jaibans Singh told OneIndia that despite the widespread condemnation of Pakistan for allowing its soil for anti-India activities and New Delhi exerting immense diplomatic pressure, Pakistan is looking to export terror to India. He said that it is only because India's security apparatus has been vigilant that Islamabad has not been able to orchestrate another 26/11-like stike.

"There have been lot of discussions and there have been lot of meeitngs... but the confidence building measures have been stagnated for sometime now and Pakistan is not relenting on giving encouragement to the export of terror to India especially to Jammu and Kashmir. For this reason, no meaningful dialogue can be held with the country. Under these circumstances India continues to fight against Pakistan sponsered terrorism and India needs to remain ever vigilant for any such misadventure in the future also," Col. Singh told OneIndia when asked if there has been any sort of change in Pakistan's stand.

Be it sending terrorists across LoC or supporting the insurgency in sensitive areas, Pakistan to hell-bent to bleed India with a thousand cuts. How could 26/11 have happened and can it happen again, is a question that poses itself often as we stand at the tenth anniversary of the attack. First, even if desiring such a mission was high on the wish-list of known Jehadi groups, the planning and execution were clearly beyond their capabilities; certainly, the Pakistan military or intelligence agencies had to be involved.

"Even though there has been no strike like (26/11) ... I mean the strikes at Pathankot and Uri are equivalent to what had happened in 26/11 and the intension was the same . The only reason why Pakitsan has not been able to carry out a big strike is not for want of will to do so but it is for the wnat of means to do so becausue the appratus over here is very vigilant. It needs to remain vigilant in the future also," the defence expert added.

Also Read | 26/11: Cops were afraid, let Kasab and accomplice flee from railway station

When asked if after pressure being built from the Indian side, has there has been any change in the attitude from Pakistan, the army veteran firmy said, " No".

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai through the sea, arriving by boat from Karachi, and went on the rampage, carrying out coordinated attacks on the main Chattrapati Shivaji railway terminus, the iconic Taj Mahal hotel, the Trident hotel, and a Jewish centre - all in the heart of the financial capital's downtown area. Over 166 people including 28 foreigners from 10 nations were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault that sent shock-waves across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.