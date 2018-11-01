  • search

Pak-China bus service through PoK violative of our territorial integrity says India

    New Delhi, Nov 1: India has strongly objected to the plans for a bus service between Pakistan occupied Kashmir and China's Xinjiang region.

    India registered a strong protest with both Islamabad and Beijing after the Pakistan media reported that a private transport company would launch the bus service on November 3 as part of the the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project. The report also stated that the bus would run between Lahore to Kashgar four days in a week and bookings for the same have already begun.

    Such a bus service through PoK will be a violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, India has said. India has communicated to its unhappiness on the proposed bus service that will operate through PoK under the so-called CPEC.

    India has said that the so called China-Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963 is illegal and invalid. It has never been recognised by India and hence the bus service through PoK would be a violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, India has also said.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 10:52 [IST]
