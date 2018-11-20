Pak-bound aircraft makes priority landing in Jaipur after pilot gets ‘open door’ indication

Jaipur, Nov 20: A Pakistan-bound Cessna aircraft made a priority landing at the airport here on Tuesday, after the pilot go an "indication of open door".

Jaipur Airport official said,''The aircraft had taken off from Lucknow for Karachi in the morning. There were only cockpit crew in the aircraft. State Intelligence bureau informed.''

In August this year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended the flying licence of the commander of a Cessna. The license was suspended after the pilot crashed the aircraft into the boundary wall of Sri Ganganagar airport in Rajasthan while landing.