YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pakistan bans over 100 textbooks over ‘objectionable content’, not showing PoK part of country

    By
    |

    Lahore, July 24: Pakistan’s Punjab government has banned over 100 textbooks taught at schools after finding in them “blasphemous and objectionable content” such as not showing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of the country.

    Pakistan bans over 100 textbooks over ‘objectionable content’, not showing PoK part of country

    Some books had not even printed the correct date of the birth of Pakistan’s founder 'Quaid-e-Azam’ Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and some had the content against the two-nation theory, Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) Managing Director Rai Manzoor Nasir said.

    Nasir said that some 10,000 books taught at public and private schools have been reviewed by 30 committees. “Over 100 of them including those published by Oxford, Cambridge, Link International Pakistan, Paragon Books, have been found containing objectionable content therefore they are banned on the recommendation of these committees.

    Pakistan: Supreme court hints to ban YouTube

    “The banned books had blasphemous and anti-Pakistan content and missing of (Pakistan-occupied) Kashmir from the Pakistani map,” he said.

    The board has issued an order to confiscate these books from the market. “The government will not tolerate this objectionable content to be taught to Pakistani children. We will conduct a complete inspection of other textbooks within the next six months,” he said. Last month, the Punjab provincial government, in light of the Punjab Assembly resolution, banned two books by British-American author Lesley Hazleton for allegedly containing blasphemous content.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan textbooks

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue