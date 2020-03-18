Pak army targets forward posts at J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 18: The Pakistan army for the third consecutive day targeted forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir with firing from small arms and mortar shelling on Tuesday, a defence spokesman said.

The firing and shelling from across the border in Poonch district's Mankote and Mendhar sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) started at 6 am, he said.

The Indian Army retaliated and gave a befittingly reply, the spokesman said.

The cross-border firing and shelling was continuing when last reports were received, a police official said.

India slams, China-Pak for reference on Jammu and Kashmir

There is no report of any casualty in the Pakistani shelling, which has caused panic among those living along the LoC, he said.

The nearby Kirni and Qasba sectors witnessed heavy Pakistani shelling in the past two days.