    Pak army shells three sectors along LoC

    Srinagar, Apr 28: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday fired mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesman said.

    Srinagar, Apr 28:
    Indian troops effectively retaliated.

    "About 1100 hours on Tuesday, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors", the spokesman said.

    On Monday, the Pakistan Army had targeted Mankote area of Poonch.

