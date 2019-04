Pak army rifle found at terrorist hideout in J&K

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Jammu, Apr 05: Police Thursday busted a terrorist hideout and found a rifle, which is used by the Pakistani army, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials in Jammu said.

On a specific information, police launched a search operation in Marwah-Dacchan area of Kishtwar district and busted a hideout in Drungai forest area, SSP Kishtwar Shakti Pathak said.

A 7.62mm Heckler and Koch G3A3 rifle, used by the Pakistani army, was found at the site, he said.

Nearly 100 round of bullets and one AK rifle magazine and one grenade were also found there, the SSP said.