Pak army could takeover power from PM Imran Khan: Predicts Subramanian Swamy

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has predicted that within two months, i.e. by November, there could be a coup in Pakistan, Pakistan army can take over power from present Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Subramanian Swamy has given a statement regarding the coup in Pakistan through a tweet.

He took on Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, "My friends abroad tell me that Pak Army and ISI extremely cut up with playboy dimwit Imran Khan. There may be a coup by the armed forces by November this year. It does not matter to India because our goals are clear and in Pak, it is Tweedledum versus Tweedledee."

My friends abroad tell me that Pak Army and ISI extremely cut up with playboy dimwit Imran Khan. There may be a coup by the armed forces by November this year. It does not matter to India because our goals are clear and in Pak it is tweedledum versus tweedledee. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 28, 2019

Earlier, participating in a discussion on Kashmir after the nullification of Article 370, Swamy dubbed Khan as "dummy" and said it is his opinion not his party's view. The discussion was organized by the Foreign Correspondents Club (FCC).

"As far as Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is concerned, he is the dummy of ISI. He is their parrot and speaks only the language of ISI," he said.

The figure which depicts the dire situation of Pakistan's economy coincided with one-year completion of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

As Pakistan continues to battle a ballooning balance-of-payment crisis, several countries including China and Qatar, have provided bailout packages to the country.

The International Monetary Fund approved a bailout package of USD 6 billion for Pakistan in May. Earlier this month, Islamabad received USD 991.4 million, the first tranche of the loan from the global moneylender.