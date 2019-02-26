Pak alleges IAF jets crossed LoC: Their version say Indian officials

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 26: Amidst heightened tensions in the wake of the Pulwama attack, Pakistan has alleged that Indian Air Force jets had crossed the Line of Control. Pakistan said that the IAF jets had crossed the LoC from Muzaffarabad sector in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet, Director-General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor said, "Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage."

Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

Highly placed sources tell OneIndia that there is no truth in the information. There is nothing to say. This is Pakistan's version of the story, the official also added.

India has been contemplating serious action against Pakistan after over 40 CRPF jawan were martyred in an attack at Pulwama earlier this month. The Jaish-e-Mohammad led by Maulana Masood Azhar claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reports from Pakistan also suggested that the army there was put on high alert. Further hospitals too were asked to be ready, Pakistan media reports stated.