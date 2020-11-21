Pak agencies set to give back full control of Balakot facility to Jaish-e-Mohammad

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Pakistan agencies have decided to hand back the Balakot terror training facility to the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The facility has been under the control of the Pakistan agencies since the time India hit it in 2019. The Indian Air Force had struck the Balakot facility of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in 2019, following the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

The Pakistan agencies had seized off the Balakot facility following the strike in 2019. While activities had commenced at the facility, the handing back of the same would mean that the Jaish-e-Mohammad would resume full-fledged operations.

Earlier this week, the Indian security averted a major attack after gunning down four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists at Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir.

Investigations revealed that the heavily armed terrorists were attempting a major strike, with the view of disrupting the electoral process.

The terrorists were in direct touch with the operational commander of the JeM, Mufti Rauf Asghar, who is the brother of the outfit's boss, Maulana Masood Azhar. Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that the motive was not only to disrupt the electoral process, but also make Kashmir a focal point once again.

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan is under pressure from the opposition to make Kashmir a talking point again. The multiple successes enjoyed by the Indian security forces in gunning down a large number of terrorists in the Valley has not only put the terror groups on the back-foot, but the Pakistan establishment as well.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan has tried making Kashmir a talking point on several occasions. It has resorted to multiple ceasefire violations in a bid to cover fire to the infiltrating terrorists.

Pakistan also tried to raking up several issues in the Valley through propaganda. However this time around the separatists could not manage to deliver the desired results. A major attack in the Valley would have also meant that Khan's pressure from the opposition on Kashmir would have reduced.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and other top officials to review the situation after the Nagrota attack. "Neutralising of four terrorist belonging to Pakistan based terrorist organisations JeM and the presence of large cache of explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," PM Modi said in a tweet.