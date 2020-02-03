  • search
    Padma for Sami: His father pounded India with bombs says Congress

    New Delhi, Feb 03: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh attacked the Centre for conferring the Padma Shri on Pakistan-origin singer Adnan Sami, who became an Indian citizen in 2016.

    Addressing "Save the Constitution, Save the Country" rally here in Madhya Pradesh, Singh said Sami's father had "pounded India with bombs" when he was serving with the Pakistani Air Force (PAF).

    Padma for Sami: His father pounded India with bombs says Congress
    Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

    "Since Sami is an artist who has come from Pakistan, I had recommended his case to the Indian government for citizenship. He has got Indian citizenship under the Modi government," the Congress leader said, adding that he never made any recommendation to the government for conferring Padma Shri on Sami.

    'Magic of govt chamchagiri': Cong slams govt over Padma Shri to Adnan Sami

    He said Sami's father had "dropped bombs against us" while flying a Pakistan Air Force combat plane.

    "In contrast, Indian Army officer Sanaullah of Assam, who had fought against the enemy, was sent to a detention camp for failing to show documents (during the Assam NRC exercise). This is the citizenship law of the Modi government," he said.

    Sami, born in London to a Pakistani Air force veteran, applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016.

    He was one of the 118 people chosen for the Padma Shri awards by the Centre last month.

    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 10:32 [IST]
