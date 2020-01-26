Padma Awards 2020: Here's full list of winners

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 26: Ahead of the 71st Republic Day 2020, names of 118 awardees who will be conferred with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan on Sunday have been announced.

Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian awards in the country. The awards are given out to people who have carried out exceptional work in various fields including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc; the Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

Former union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom and former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Jugnauth were among seven prominent personalities awarded the Padma Vibhushan on Saturday, the Home Ministry announced.

Famous classical bhajan singer from Varanasi Channulal Mishra and Vishveshateertha Swamiji Sri Pejavara Adhokhaja Matha Udupi, who passed away recently, have also been given the highest Padma award--Padma Vibhushan. Former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, industrialists Anand Mahindra and Venu Shrinivasan, Olympian badminton player P V Sindhu, former Nagaland chief minister S C Jamir and Jammu and Kashmir politician Muzaffar Hussain Baig have been awarded the Padma Bhushan, a home ministry statement said.

The awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day.

Jaitley, Swaraj, Fernandes, Parrikar and Vishwesha Teertha Swami have been awarded posthumously, the officials said.

This year the President has approved conferment of 141 Padma awards including four duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), the statement said.

Sixteen people have been given the Padma Bhushan and 118 the Padma Shri.

Check out full list of Padma Awards 2020 winners: