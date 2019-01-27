  • search
    Padma awards 2019: It gives me sense of accomplishment, says Farmer Babulal Dahiya

    New Delhi, Jan 27: The Padma awards 2019, announced on eve of the Republic Day, will honour 112 inspiring personalities that include 12 farmers, 14 doctors and nine sportspersons, officials said.

    As many as 12 farmers were selected from nine states for the Padma awards, including Kanwal Singh Chauhan for babycorn and mushroom, Vallabhbhai Vasrambhai Marvaniya for carrot and Jagdish Prasad Parikh for cauliflower.

    Farmer Babulal Dahiya.ANI Image

    After being conferred with Padma Shri award by the central government for the year, speaking to ANI, Farmer and Padma Shri winner Babulal Dahiya said,''I'm feeling happy but I feel happier when I see my paddy crop ripe. It gives me a sense of accomplishment. I've more than 200 types of crop today, I've been working to conserve them since 2005.''

    Also Read | Padma Awards 2019: Nartaki Natraj, the first trans person to receive award

    Traditional farmers who excelled by conserving old, traditional seeds and promoting organic farming are Kamala Pujhari, Rajkumari Devi, Babulal Dahiya and Hukumchand Patidar.

    In the animal husbandry sector, the awardees are Sultan Singh for fisheries and Narendra Singh for dairy-breeding. The 14 doctors to be honoured were from 11 states, serving the poor and fighting diseases affecting the common man.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 11:55 [IST]
