Paddy worth Rs 10.53 cr procured in last 48 hrs; MSP buying begins in all states: Govt

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 28: Amid widespread farmers' protest against the new farm laws, the Centre on Monday came out with the latest data of paddy procurement in the last 48 hours to allay any apprehensions over the minimum support price (MSP) buying.

With the latest procurement data, the government aims to send a clear message - it has no intention of scrapping the MSP and that it has put in a mechanism for procurement of not only summer-sown paddy but also pulses and oilseeds this year.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana and several other states are protesting against new farm laws which they feel will lead to procurement in the hands of corporates and the end of the MSP regime.

"About 5,637 tonnes of paddy at MSP of Rs 1,868 per quintal has been procured from farmers of Haryana and Punjab till September 27. The procurement of paddy for the remaining states commenced from today," the Union Agriculture Ministry said.

Paddy worth Rs 10.53 crore MSP value has been procured from 390 farmers of Haryana and Punjab in the last 48 hours, it said in a statement. Paddy procurement in the ongoing 2020-21 Kharif Marketing Season has just started from September 26.

The government has kept a rice procurement target of 495.37 lakh tonnes in the 2020-21 kharif marketing season.

Besides paddy, the government through its nodal agencies has procured 34.20 tonnes of moong worth Rs 25 lakh MSP value from 40 farmers in Tamil Nadu till September 24. Similarly, 5,089 tonnes of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured, benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu against the sanctioned quantity of 95.75 lakh tonnes for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it said.

Based on the proposal from the states, the ministry said it has given nod for procurement of a total 13.77 lakh tonnes of kharif pulses and oilseeds from states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana.

"For the other states/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposal for kharif pulses and oilseeds and procurement will be made as per Price Support Scheme (PSS), if the market rates goes below its MSP," it added.

The cotton procurement for the 2020-21 season will commence from October 1. In a separate statement, the food ministry said paddy procurement at MSP rate has begun from Monday in remaining states as well. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) and states' procurement agencies have been asked to ensure hassle-free procurement and MSP payments to farmers, it said.

Besides, uniform specification for foodgrains has been issued for paddy procurement. For the first time, uniform specification has also been issued for buying fortified rice kernels of grade A and common paddy variety, it added.

The state governments have been asked to create awareness about the uniform specifications among the farmers to ensure that they get due price for their produce and any rejection of the stocks is completely avoided. All states/UTs and the FCI have been advised that the procurement during this year may be strictly in accordance with the uniform specifications, it added.