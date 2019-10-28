P Chidambaram who was in Tihar taken to AIIMS

India

By Vishal S

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 28: Congress leader P Chidambaram has been taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following the deterioration in his health condition, said reports.

Chidambaram who is in Tihar jail and facing trial in the INX Media and Aircel Maxis case was even on October 5 taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was referred to AIIMS on for a medical check-up after he complained of stomach ache.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, had earlier this month told the court that the 74-year-old Congress leader was suffering from multiple ailments, including dyslipidemia and irritable bowel disease. Sibal told the court that there was a noticeable loss in Chidambaram's weight and his health was deteriorating in jail.