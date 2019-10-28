P Chidambaram who was rushed to AIIMS discharged

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 28: Congress leader P Chidambaram has been taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following the deterioration in his health condition, said reports. As per the latest updates, he has been discharged.

Chidambaram has been brought back to Enforcement Directorate office from AIIMS. He was taken to AIIMS for gastrointestinal health complications and was discharged subsequently, reported ANI.

Chidambaram who is facing trial in the INX Media and Aircel Maxis case was even on October 5 taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was referred to AIIMS on for a medical check-up after he complained of stomach ache.

[Chidambaram who was rushed to AIIMS back in Tihar after medical checkup]

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, had earlier this month told the court that the 74-year-old Congress leader was suffering from multiple ailments, including dyslipidemia and irritable bowel disease. Sibal told the court that there was a noticeable loss in Chidambaram's weight and his health was deteriorating in jail.