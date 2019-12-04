  • search
Trending Bypolls Citizenship Amendment Bill
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    P Chidambaram receives warm welcome after his release from Tihar jail

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 04: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram received warm welcome by his supporters on his release from Tihar jail, Delhi on Wednesday. The senior congress leader was granted bail by the Supreme Court in INX Media case today.

    According to PTI report, the apex court has restrained him from either giving any press interviews or making public comments regarding him or other co-accused in the INX Media money laundering case. The court has imposed such condition while granting him bail in the case lodged by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

    P Chidambaram receives warm welcome after his release from Tihar jail
    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram waves at Congress workers and supporters after he was released from Tihar jail in New Delhi

    Respecting the court's direction the senior Congress leader said that he cannot comment on the case. He is going to obey the Supreme Court's order.

    INX Media Case: SC grants bail to Chidambaram, to walk out of Tihar jail

    Chidambaram has been in custody for 106 days since his dramatic arrest by a team of Central Bureau of Investigation officers late on August 21.

    The three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, has asked Chidambaram to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakhs along with two sureties of the same amount.

    The former Union Minister can not travel abroad without the Supreme Court's permission.

    More CHIDAMBARAM News

    Read more about:

    chidambaram tihar jail

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue