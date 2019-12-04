P Chidambaram receives warm welcome after his release from Tihar jail

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 04: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram received warm welcome by his supporters on his release from Tihar jail, Delhi on Wednesday. The senior congress leader was granted bail by the Supreme Court in INX Media case today.

According to PTI report, the apex court has restrained him from either giving any press interviews or making public comments regarding him or other co-accused in the INX Media money laundering case. The court has imposed such condition while granting him bail in the case lodged by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Respecting the court's direction the senior Congress leader said that he cannot comment on the case. He is going to obey the Supreme Court's order.

INX Media Case: SC grants bail to Chidambaram, to walk out of Tihar jail

Chidambaram has been in custody for 106 days since his dramatic arrest by a team of Central Bureau of Investigation officers late on August 21.

The three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, has asked Chidambaram to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakhs along with two sureties of the same amount.

The former Union Minister can not travel abroad without the Supreme Court's permission.