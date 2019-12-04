P Chidambaram meets Sonia Gandhi after leaving Tihar jail, will address media on Thursday

New Delhi, Dec 04: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram arrived at the residence of Congress Interim president Sonia Gandhi to meet her on Wednesday after his release on bail from Tihar jail in the INX Media money laundering case. He will address press conference on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court granted bail to the senior Congress leader in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, has asked Chidambaram to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2 lakhs along with two sureties of the same amount.

P Chidambaram receives warm welcome after his release from Tihar jail

Although he got bail but the apex court has restrained the former Union Minister from either giving any press interviews or making public comments regarding him or other co-accused in the INX Media money laundering case. The court has imposed such condition while granting him bail in the case lodged by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

P Chidambaram, Congress: I will address a press conference tomorrow. I am happy that I stepped out and breathing the air of freedom after 106 days. pic.twitter.com/1zAf0OJERl — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

