Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine may get 'emergency approval'

New Delhi, Nov 22: Indian may consider giving emergency authorisation to Pune-based Serum Institute to make its COVID-19 vaccine available for immunisation in India if the country of origin of the vaccine - UK - approves such a request made by its global license holder AstraZeneca for marketing approval of the Oxford University vaccine developed in the UK.

"We expect emergency authorisation for Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine to be sought in the UK. If so, it will give an opportunity for India regulator also (to consider such an option)", Dr Vinod Paul, member Niti Aayog and chairman of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, has said.

The Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by around February 2021 and by April for the general public, and will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public, depending on the final trial results and regulatory approvals. Probably by 2024, every Indian will get vaccinated.

Moderna to charge Rs 1,855-Rs 2,755 per dose for COVID-19 vaccine

These developments assume significance against the backdrop of Pfizer seeking emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine from the US regulators. Another US-based biotechnology giant, Moderna, said it also intends to apply for an emergency use authorisation (EUA) with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, five vaccines are under different phases of clinical trials in India. The Serum Institute of India is conducting the phase-three trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, while Bharat Biotech and ICMR has already started the phase-three trail of the indigenously developed COVAXIN jab.