YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oxford Covid vaccine produces immune response among young, old: AstraZeneca

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 26: Oxford coronavirus vaccine has produced an immune response in both elderly and young people and adverse reactions were lower among the elderly. The drug also triggers lower adverse responses among the elderly, British drug maker AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "It is encouraging to see immunogenicity responses were similar between older and younger adults and that reactogenicity was lower in older adults, where the COVID-19 disease severity is higher," an AstraZeneca spokesman told Reuters.

    "The results further build the body of evidence for the safety and immunogenicity of AZD1222," the spokesman said.

    Third phase human trial of COVID-19 vaccine to commence in Bhubaneswar soon

    AstraZeneca, which is developing the vaccine with Oxford University researchers, is seen as a frontrunner in the race to produce a vaccine to protect against COVID-19.

    AZD1222 was co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company, Vaccitech. It uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus spike protein)

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus positive news

    Story first published: Monday, October 26, 2020, 21:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X