‘Owaisi will now start reading Hanuman Chalisa’: BJP’s Kapil Mishra

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 04: BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who was imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban for his provocative slogans, has now said that even AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi will chant the Hanuman Chalisa if the "majority" stands united.

"Kejriwal has started reading the Hanuman Chalisa, now Owaisi will also start reading it," Mishra tweeted this morning.

His statement comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recited the Hanuman Chalisa as he insisted that he did not need an endorsement on Hinduism from the BJP.

Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP over the Shaheen Bagh blockade, saying BJP was trying to benefit from the protest. "If Amit Shah wants, he can have the road opened in two minutes, but if the issue is resolved, the BJP will be left with no issue," Kejriwal said at News18 India's Agenda Delhi event.

Kapil Mishra faces 48-hour campaigning ban for India vs Pak tweet

Last week the Election Commission had imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on Kapil Mishra, who is the BJP candidate from Delhi's Model Town constituency over his controversial tweets.

While Twitter had taken down one of his controversial tweets on Friday following directions of the EC, an FIR was lodged against him under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act dealing with creating enmity among classes.

Delhi goes to poll on February 8.