Overwhelmed by grief and rage, martyrs’ families protest outside Pak embassy

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 15: Overwhelmed by grief and rage, a group of family members of the martyrs reportedly staged a protest outside the Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi. The group that calls itself Swabhiman Desh Ka demanded strong action against Pakistan.

In one of the most ghastly attacks, nearly 44 CRPF jawans were martyred, after a suicide bomber of the Jaish-e-Mohammad rammed into the bus in which they were travelling. Adil Hussain Dar, a resident of Pulwama, Kashmir was identified as the suicide bomber. He said in a video that was released by the Jaish after the attack that by the time people would watch it, he would be dead. He also said that he had joined the Jaish a year back.

[For Pakistan to have a deniability factor, Jaish recruited local for Pulwama attack]

Following a high-level meeting in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, the Indian government said that it had withdrawn the most favoured nation status given to Pakistan. With Kashmir witnessing one of the most ghastly attacks, there is considerable pressure under the government to act against Pakistan.

In Chakkashi Rajbangshipara village of Howrah district of West Bengal, the family of Bablu Santra, one of the martyrs, tries to come to terms with his death in the horrific suicide bombing on Thursday. They demand that the killing be avenged and perpetrators taught a lesson they don't forget, reported India Today.

Santra is survived by his wife, a four-year-old daughter and mother, the martyred jawan's nephew Raghubir Mondal said Friday after receiving the news of his death from CRPF authorities by phone.

[Revenge for Pulwama: Let us begin with the separatists says Amar Bhushan]

In Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, the native place of 30-year-old CRPF jawan Vijay Kumar Maurya who was killed in the Pulwama terror attack, a proud father seeks a befitting reply to Pakistan, the report further said.

Father of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Ratan Thakur who was martyred in on February 14, in Pulwama terror attack stated that he would not hesitate to send his another son to fight for India. Ratan's father, who stays in Bhagalpur, Bihar, said he lost his son in service of the nation.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who resumed charge as finance minister on Friday, said the government will initiate all possible diplomatic steps to ensure Pakistan's complete isolation from the international community for having a direct hand in this attack.