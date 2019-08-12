Overhead water tank collapses in Guj, 3 killed, 6 injured

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Ahmedabad, Aug 12: Three people were killed and six others injured when an overhead water tank collapsed on workers of a food catering unit in Ahmedabad on Monday, officials said.

The mishap took place in Bopal area of the city which received heavy rains last week. The over two-decade old water tank installed overhead on a civic land crashed on some people working in the catering unit located on an adjacent plot, a police official said. Following the incident, the nine victims were rushed to Sola Civil Hospital.

"Three of them were brought dead, while six others are undergoing treatment. The condition of two of them is critical," the hospital's medical superintendent R M Jitiya said.

Himachal Pradesh: Couple, their child dead as house collapses in Chamba

Ahmedabad Collector Vikrant Pandey said a committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

"The water tank was constructed by the municipality in 1997. It collapsed due to sinking of soil. A probe has been ordered and action will be taken accordingly," he said.