Overcharged COVID-19 patients get lakhs in refund after team led by IPS officer Roopa steps in

    Bengaluru, July 28: Several hospitals in Bengaluru have refunded lakhs of Rupees taken as advance from COVID-19 patients.

    Many private hospitals in the city have been charging huge fees to patients, despite the government order against the same. The hospitals have been told to pay a cumulative sum of Rs 24 lakh to 22 patients on account of overcharging them.

    However, the problem has now been sorted out, after IPS officer, D Roopa stepped in and took charge along with IAS officer Harsh Gupta.

    COVID-19: Karnataka crosses 1-lakh mark with 46,923 cases in Bengaluru alone

    My team, with enforcement minded HarshGupta IAS,has ensured that govt rates are followed by hospitals. Painstakingly, nodal officer Ashok Gowda, AEE,has collected details of 22 patients overcharged. Their bank a/c no taken. Amount of 24lacs as in pic, will be remitted back to patients, Roopa had said on July 24.

    Hospital refunded lakhs of advance taken frm covid patients. Bill is charged on Govt (SAST-SuvarnaArogyaTrust in col 8 of pics). Even private covid patients given totally free treatment. Thnx to hospital fr compliance. My team of Harsh Gupta IAS& others ensured this in public good, Roopa said in a tweet.

    This is an important development in the wake of several persons complaining about being overcharged by the hospitals in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar had formed seven teams, each led by one IPS and IAS officer to look into the matter. The action taken by Roopa and team is the first one after such a team was formed.

