YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rs 10 lakh unaccounted cash seized in poll-bound Meghalaya

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Shillong, Jan 22: Authorities in poll-bound Meghalaya have seized unaccounted cash of over Rs 10 lakh in a village in East Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Sunday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The unaccounted cash was recovered from vehicles coming from Assam in three separate operations in Umkiang village in the Sutnga-Saipung assembly constituency, they said.

    "The district authorities have seized Rs 10.72 lakh in cash in Sutnga-Saipung assembly seat. No one was arrested so far in these cash seizures," Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor told PTI.

    East Jaintia Hills SP Jagpal Dhanoa said the "cash was seized from vehicles coming from neighbouring Assam on Friday" as the occupants of such cars could not produce any valid document for carrying the liquid asset.

    Sutnga-Saipung constituency is considered one of the 'expenditure sensitive' assembly seats identified by the commission.

    Elections to 60-member Meghalaya assembly will be held on February 27, and counting of votes will take place on March 2.

    Comments
    Read more about:

    meghalaya assembly polls

    Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 18:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X