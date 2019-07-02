  • search
    Over 800 Hindus, 35 Muslims sought nod to convert in 2 years

    By PTI
    |

    Gandhinagar, July 02: As many as 911 persons in Gujarat, including 863 Hindus and 35 Muslims, sought the state government's permission in the last two years to change their religion, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

    Of the 911 persons, 689 were granted approval, Rupani, who handles the state's Home portfolio, informed in a written reply. The Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly commenced here on Tuesday with the Question Hour.

    Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani
    Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

    The CM was replying to questions raised by Congress MLAs, who sought details of applications received by the Home department from citizens in the last two years (till May 31, 2019) wishing to embrace another religion. Of the 911 applications, 863 were received from Hindus followed by Muslims (35), Christians (11), Khoja (1) and Buddhist (1), Rupani said.

    17th Lok Sabha: UP govt's caste certificate order 'unconstitutional', says Centre

    Among Hindus who applied for permission to convert, the highest number of applications were received from Surat district (474), followed by Junagadh (152) and Anand (61), he informed. Those seeking nod for religious conversion hailed from 24 out of the 33 districts of Gujarat, Rupani told the House in his written replies.

    According to the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, which came into force in 2008, if anyone wants to convert, he/she has to take permission from government authorities. The law was implemented to curb forced conversions.

