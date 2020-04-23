  • search
    Aizawl, Apr 23: Mizoram Health and Family Welfare board vice chairman Dr ZR Thiamsanga said that the state at present has over 7,800 rapid or anti-body test kits for COVID-19.

    The Chinese made consignment was received from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently, he said.

    He told PTI that the state government has placed orders for 10,000 more Singapore made rapid test kits, which will arrive soon.

    He said the testing ratio is likely to go up once rapid test kits are used.

    However, testing will done based on the guidelines issued by the Centre and state government, he said.

    He said that those people who are stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown, when they return to Mizoram they will not be required to go for quarantine at designated facilities but will be advised for home quarantine.

    Thiamsanga, who also headed the medical operational team, said that they will tour to Lunglei, Hnahthial, Serchhip, Lawngtlai and Champhai districts to spread awareness about the pandemic.

    He said that the medical team had earlier conducted tour to borders areas from April 15 to 17.

    He said that all the NGOs, churches and village or local level task forces were very supportive.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 8:41 [IST]
