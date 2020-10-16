Over 70,000 sellers from UP are looking forward to take part in Amazon Great Indian Festival

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 15: The economic disruption in the last few months has brought about a material shift in businesses around us. Digital transformation has been catalyzed and this trend is prevalent across top metros as well as small cities and towns in India. There is greater interest amongst small and medium businesses to join e-commerce and cater to their customers in these times.

With the upcoming festive season, sellers like Nitin Jhamnani who runs a business of hand stitched men's footwear under the name 'Jhamnani Shoes' are looking to further accelerate their business during the Great Indian Festival, starting 17th October 2020. As per a recent survey by Nielsen to gauge expectations of small businesses the upcoming festive season, more than 85% of SMBs sellers are expecting to reach out to new customers and see an increase in sales, over 74% sellers are optimistic about recovery of business and 78% are positive about increase in visibility of products. Over 70,200 sellers from Uttar Pradesh will be participating in the upcoming Great Indian Festival.

Nitin Jhamnani from Hing Mandi Agra, is the co-founder of 'Jhamnani Shoes'. He joined Amazon Karigar program in 2018 to take his craft to customers across India and scale his business. A household name for footwear in the city of Agra, Nitin wanted to take his three decades old established homegrown business - JH Shoes, to newer heights. Today with the help of e-commerce, Jhamnani Shoes are well known for their quality all over India.

Nitin Jhamnani said, "I had first signed up for Amazon Karigar because it gave me the option of showcasing my skill and craft to a much wider audience than what we got at exhibitions or trade fairs, however I am humbled by the response and the appreciation we have received from customers on Amazon. We are eagerly looking forward to the festive season to boost our business online, especially after the challenging times we have all gone through over the last few months."

Amazon India's festive event, 'Great Indian Festival' starts from October 17, 2020. Prime members will get early access starting October 16, 2020. This year, lakhs of Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) will offer unique selection to customers helping them rebuild and accelerate their business in tough times. Customers across the country will have the opportunity to shop for unique products from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar and enjoy deals/offers extended by lakhs of small businesses. Celebrations started early with small businesses as customers can shop from these businesses and get additional cashbacks which they can redeem during the sale (10% cashback up to INR 100*).