  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Over 5,000 arrested on August 5, only 609 in jail now: Govt on Kashmir detention

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 20: A total of 5,161 "preventive arrests" have been made in the Kashmir valley from the eve of abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in August, which includes politicians, separatists and stone pelters, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

    The special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, as provided under Article 370, was repealed by the Union government on August 5.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "With a view to prevent commission of offences involving breach of peace and activities prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of the public order, 5,161 preventive arrests, including stone pelters, miscreants, OGWs (over ground workers), separatists and political workers, were made since August 4, 2019, in Kashmir Valley," Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy said in a statement to Rajya Sabha.

    Out of these, the minister said, 609 persons are presently under detention, out of which approximately 218 are stone pelters.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue