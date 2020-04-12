  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Over 300 railway coaches turn into 2,400 isolation wards

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 12: : As many as 313 coaches in the South Western Railway (SWR) Zone have been converted into quarantine centres comprising 2,400 isolation wards to combat noval coronavirus, Union Minister of State Suresh Angadi has said.

    Over 300 railway coaches turn into 2,400 isolation wards

    "SWR has already achieved the target of turning 313 coaches into isolation wards, which have a 2,400-bed capacity (calculated with eight beds in a coach). In a bid to increase the capacity for isolation facilities, the railways has converted sleeper class coaches into COVID-19 isolation wards," he said in Hubballi on Friday.

    Angadi was accompanied by Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar during the inspection of the facilities.

    The deployment of the coaches would be decided by Ministry of Health and National Disaster Management Cell, Angadi said adding that the coaches would be supplementing the number of isolation beds in hospitals.

    He appreciated the RPF, which in collaboration with IRCTC, was providing food to the needy people at various stations across the country.

    So far, 29,000 meals have been distributed in Hubballi, he said.

    Middle berths and ladders have been removed to ensure comfort and better space, the SWR said in a statement.

    According to the SWR, 96 coaches would be deployed at Hubballi workshops, 35 at Hubballi division 89 at Mysuru workshops, 32 in Mysuru division and 61 at Bengaluru division.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus indian railways

    Story first published: Sunday, April 12, 2020, 8:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X