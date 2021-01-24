Muslims who do not believe in COVID-19 vaccines, should go to Pakistan: Uttar Pradesh MLA sparks row

Pakistan in a spot of bother as UAE could also seek early repayment of loan

Over 300 Pak Twitter handles set to disturb farmers tractor rally: Delhi Police

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 24: Delhi Police on Sunday claimed that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the tractor rally proposed by protesting farmers on Republic Day.

Detailing the plan for the tractor parade, Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) said the rally on Tuesday will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day celebrations conclude.

'Over 300 twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan during January 13 to 18 to disrupt the tractor rally by farmers only by misleading people. There are inputs about the same from different agencies too. It will be a challenging task for us but the rally will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day parade is over,' Pathak said at a press conference.

Since November last year, farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the Centre's three new agriculture laws at several Delhi border points, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, demanding that the legislations be repealed.

Farmer unions claim Delhi police nod for 100-km tractor rally on Republic day

Pathak said, "As the farmers wanted to do a tractor rally on January 26, we have come to a conclusion that the rally will be conducted after the timing of the Republic Day Celebration ends. We have given them around 170 kilometres of distance in three routes".

Barricades and other security arrangements will be removed and the farmers will enter the national capital. Later, they will return to their destinations after covering a 'respectable' distance, police said.

"For the Delhi Police, it will be a challenging task. We have spoken to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Police officers about how it will be conducted in a convenient way. The rally will be started after the time period of the Republic Day Celebration has ended," he said.

"We will have the tractor rally on January 26 and there will be no disturbance of the Republic Day celebration and security arrangements," Pathak said.

The professional assessment of these routes has been done, he said.

The expected number of tractors should be distributed in a way that the rally will be concluded in a peaceful and discipline way, police said, adding that adequate security will be provided to the rally.

"The rally will start from Singhu border and pass through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi Borer, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway and will return to Singhu border. It will cover a stretch of around 62 kilometres,' Pathak said.

He said the farmers with their tractors will start from Tikri border and pass via Nangloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway and will head back to Tikri border.

"The rally from Ghazipur border will pass through Apsara Border, Hapur Road Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway and concluded at Ghazipur. Those farmers group will cover 46 kilometres of distance," Pathak said.

The routes will cover over 100 kilometres of distance in the national capital, police said.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha assured that they will go back to their respective places from where the rally started, police said.

As of now, there are approximately 12,000 to 13,000 tractors at various Delhi border points -- around 7,000 to 8,000 at Tikri, around 5,000 at Singhu and around 1,000 at Ghazipur border -- police said, adding that their number is expected to go further up.

While police tried to convince farmer leaders to hold their tractor parade outside the national capital, they were adamant on holding the proposed rally on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road.

Earlier, there have been three rounds of meetings between the unions and police officers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, but it was during the fourth round of talks over the tractor parade on Friday where both sides reached an agreement.