Over 30 monkeys poisoned to death, stuffed in gunny bags

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Nov 18: Over 30monkeys were suspected to be poisoned to death and stuffed in gunny bags in Mahabubabad district of Telangana, a Forest Department official said on Wednesday.

The carcasses were found on a hillock near Shanigapuram village in the districton Tuesday, he said.

Since the dead monkeys, including young ones, were in a highly decomposed state, postmortem could not be conducted, the official said. Forest and police officials are investigating and inquiring people from nearby villages.

"The monkeys are suspected to have been poisoned to death. As of now who has done this act is not clear. Whetherfarmers (to protect their crop) or someone else. We are inquiring," the official told PTI over phone.