    Over 3 lakh people vaccinated in one day for the first time: Govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 23: India vaccinated over three lakh people against COVID-19 on Friday, the highest in a single day. Official data also showed that over 13.90 lakh people have been inoculated ever since the vaccination drive began on January 16.

    Representational Image

    Currently, Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are the vaccines being used in India's vaccination program.

    India has rolled out its massive vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to healthcare workers across the country.

    The Oxford-AstraZeneca developed vaccine is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as Covishield and Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech Ltd.

      India has undertaken contractual supplies of coronavirus vaccines to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

      Story first published: Saturday, January 23, 2021, 15:45 [IST]
