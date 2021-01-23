Over 3 lakh people vaccinated in one day for the first time: Govt

India, a true friend, using its pharma to help global community flight coronavirus: US

New Delhi, Jan 23: India vaccinated over three lakh people against COVID-19 on Friday, the highest in a single day. Official data also showed that over 13.90 lakh people have been inoculated ever since the vaccination drive began on January 16.

Currently, Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are the vaccines being used in India's vaccination program.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca developed vaccine is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as Covishield and Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech Ltd.

India has undertaken contractual supplies of coronavirus vaccines to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Friday.