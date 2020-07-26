YouTube
    Over 3,000 COVID-19 patients 'untraceable' in Bengaluru, search underway

    Bengaluru, July 26: More than 3,000 people who tested positive for coronavirus are untraceable in Bengaluru, amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases.

    Reportedly, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said that many patients disappeared soon after they were tested positive and have provided wrong mobile number and address at the time of giving samples, making it difficult for them to trace.

    Representational Image
    "From the beginning till now, there have been 3,338 people whose samples at the labs returned positive but they are untraceable. We are working on addressing the issue" the Times of India quoted the BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad as saying.

    Karnataka reported over 5000 new covid- 19 cases for the third consecutive day, indicating the extent of the spread is in the state. Nearly half of the cases coming from capital Bengaluru urban alone. The state also reported 27 deaths, taking the number of casualties to 1,796.

    Bengaluru continued to be a coronavirus hotspot, recording the highest number of cases daily in the southern state. On Saturday, the city witnessed 2,036 new cases, increasing Bengaluru Urban's total tally to 43,503, including 31,882 active cases.

    bengaluru coronavirus

