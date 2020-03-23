Over 266 contacts of Kanika Kapoor traced, all samples tested negative

Lucknow, Mar 23: The process of tracing the people who came in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) recently, has been completed. At least 266 people were traced and among them more than 60 samples had been tested negative, said the Uttar Pradesh Health Department.

An official with the UP Health department also said that more samples would be taken if any of the contacts showed coronavirus symptoms.

Some of the contacts who have been tested include former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, her MP-son Dushyant Singh, Uttar Pradesh Minister of Medical Health & Family Welfare Jai Pratap Singh, former Union minister Jatin Prasad and his wife Neha.

The State Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agarwal said, "We have traced and contacted 266 people, including 106 people in last 24 hours, all over India. These include some prominent politicians, who came in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor."

He had earlier said that tracing contacts was a challenge, but the good thing is that all the people present at the parties have been very supportive.

Politicians came in contact with Kapoor when they attended a party in Lucknow on March 15. She flew down from London to Mumbai on March 9 and arrived in Lucknow two days later. She tested positive on March 20.

Authorities have also traced those who attended at least three other gatherings which were attended by the singer. The Taj Hotel in Lucknow where Kapoor stayed has been shut.

The discovery of Kapoor's positive test sent ripples from Lucknow to Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi as Dushyant had attended House and a dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind after March 15.

Among the MPs who met Dushyant after the Lucknow party were Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Mahendra Singh Pandey. Three UP MLAs who had met Minister Jai Pratap Singh are in self-isolation.