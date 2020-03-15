Over 230 Indians evacuated from virus-hit Iran, quarantined at Army wellness centre in Jaisalmer

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaisalmer, Mar 15: Two Air India flights carrying over 230 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran landed here on Sunday morning and the passengers have been quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer.

While External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that a total of 234 Indians have been evacuated from Iran, defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said, "236 persons have landed in Jaisalmer by two Air India flights this morning." Jaishankar said the batch comprises 131 students and 103 pilgrims.

Indian Army: Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is a fully equipped facility to help Indian citizens undertake mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/jCjp6ZmQIK — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

"234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims.Thank you Ambassador Dhamu Gaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities," Jaishankar tweeted.

"They are being quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer," Col Ghosh said. The centre is fully equipped and a functional facility to help Indian citizens undertake the mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities.

Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to the countrymen returning from overseas, he said. The Army Wellness Centre is working in synergy with the Civil Administration, Airport authorities and Air Force to ensure proper care is provided to the evacuated citizens.

This is the third batch of Indians evacuated from Iran. A second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims had arrived from Iran on Friday.The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims were brought back from Iran on Tuesday. Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has been working on plans to bring back Indians stranded there.