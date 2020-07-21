Delhi sero-survey results: Over 23% residents have COVID-19 antibodies

New Delhi, July 21: The results of the sero-prevalence study conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control show that on an average, across Delhi, the prevalence of IgG antibodies is 23.48 per cent.

This study has been done by the National Center for Disease Control [ NCDC] in collaboration with Govt of National Capital Territory of Delhi, following a rigorous multi-stage sampling study design and was conducted from 27th of June 2020 to 10th July 2020.

21,387 samples were collected as per lab standards and were tested. The tests done help in identification of the presence of antibodies in the general population.

The test performed is not a diagnostic test but only provides information about past infection due to SARSCoV-2 in individuals who test positive.

The most important lesson from the sero-survey in Delhi and our experience of COVID-19 management so far is that we have to continue our containment measures with even more strength, said a health official of NITI Aayog.

Antibody testing repeatedly done over time i.e. sero-surveillance, generates important evidence for assessing the spread of the pandemic from time to time.

The study also indicates that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic.

Nearly six months into the epidemic, only 23.48 per cent of the people are affected in Delhi, which has several pockets of dense population. This can be attributed to the proactive efforts taken by the Government to prevent the spread of infection including prompt lockdown, effective containment and surveillance measures, including contact tracing and tracking, as well as citizen's compliance to COVID Appropriate behaviours.

Results of the sero-survey

However, a significant proportion of the population is still vulnerable. Therefore, containment measures need to continue with the same rigour. Non-pharmacological interventions such as physical distancing, use of face mask/cover, hand hygiene, cough etiquette and avoidance of crowded places etc., must be followed strictly.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 11,55,191, according to Union health ministry data. Delhi has 1,23,747 Covid-19 cases till date and is at number three after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

A mammoth campaign of serological test or the sero surveillance started in Delhi under which all the 11 districts between June 27 and July 10 to undertake a comprehensive analysis of Covid-19 and then prepare a broad strategy to combat the pandemic.

After the Covid-19 management plan that chalked out after a meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, authorities have commenced house-to-house screening of people in the districts of the capital. The screening exercise aims to identify people with Covid-19-like symptoms, creates a comprehensive database and then get them tested.