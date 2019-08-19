  • search
    Over 190 primary schools in Srinagar re-open amid tension in Valley

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 19: After almost two weeks of lockdown, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said that over 190 primary schools re-opened on Monday in Srinagar, besides restoring "full functionality" of government offices across Kashmir valley.

    Notably, the clampdown was imposed in J&K on August 4, a day before both the Houses of the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, and adopted the resolution to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A, paving way for bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UTs) - Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh sans one.

    "We have a plan of reopening over 190 primary schools in Srinagar district alone," Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal said while addressing a press conference here.

    He said the process of easing of prohibitory orders and providing relaxations continued on Sunday as well.

    Kansal said the relaxations were provided in 50 police stations on Sunday as against 35 police stations on Saturday, and the duration in the relaxation was increased from six hours to eight hours.

    In a statement, Kansal was quoted as saying that no untoward incident was reported from the areas where relaxation was provided.

    According to the statement, traffic including public transport plied and shopkeepers opened their businesses.

    Kansal said that the government endeavoured to restore all the landlines to their full functionality as soon as possible.

    "BSNL officers and technicians are working continuously to restore the working of exchanges across Kashmir valley," he said.

    "The government will attempt to restore infrastructural and developmental works as the overall situation further improves," added Kansal.

